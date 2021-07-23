BTS Gets Permission To Travel To New York For A United Nations Assembly

The K-Pop group, who have celebrated five #1 songs in ten months, have been appointed “diplomatic representatives of their country” by South Korean President, Moon Jae In, and will travel to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September.

The group has been unable to tour due to travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and the slow vaccination rate in South Korea.

The trip will be the second physical trip to the UN General Assembly for the group, which includes RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They previously appeared to deliver the address in 2018 and made a virtual appearance in 2020.

While the guys are in New York, there’s a good chance that they will make promotional stops, like at the MTV VMA’s which is scheduled the same week.