BTS Give Us Permission to Dance

The new single and music video from BTS was released today and it’s the perfect song for a Friday.

Three days ago, the band released a teaser video for “Permission to Dance” and it featured a magazine cover with headlined like “Harbingers of Hope: Purple Balloons signal the end of COVID-19”, “Our Life Goes On”, “2022 The Beginning of a New Era Good-Bye COVID-19” and “We all worked together to overcome it. Nothing could stop us”.

“Permission to Dance” is BTS’ third song entirely in English and it was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

The song is definitely the joyful feeling we need right now. Check it out and dance along!