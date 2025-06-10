BTS Is One Step Closer to Reuniting as RM and V Complete Military Service 💜

ARMY, get ready to scream in all caps—two more BTS members are officially out of uniform and one step closer to being back on stage.

RM and V were both discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service this week, saluting fans as they stepped out in Chuncheon City to cheers from about 200 fans — some of whom had travelled from Mexico, Turkey, and Brazil to witness the moment. Talk about dedication.

The pair began their service back in December 2023, and now join fellow members Jin and J-Hope on the other side of their military duties. Jin, the group’s eldest, was discharged in June 2024, while J-Hope completed his service in October.

Up next? Jimin and JungKook, who are scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday, while Suga is expected to wrap up his alternative service as a social service agent later this month.

RELATED: Japanese Fan Under Investigation for Kissing BTS’s Jin Without Consent

So, When Is the Full BTS Reunion?

The group has confirmed plans to reunite in 2025, once all seven members have completed their service. The countdown is officially on.

Why the Military Service?

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between 18 and 28 are required to complete 18–21 months of military service — part of the country’s long-standing conscription system, aimed at deterring threats from North Korea.



Even global superstars like BTS aren’t exempt, though fans were given a grace period when the government revised enlistment timelines for cultural icons.

Now, with most of the members officially done and a few just days away, the next era of BTS is so close you can practically hear the fan chants. 💜