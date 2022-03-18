THESE ARE THE TOP 10 BUCKET LIST SEXUAL DESIRES

Having sexual fantasies is nothing new, but it wasn’t always mainstream. Now those desires are becoming more and more accepted.

Sexual fantasies are increasingly common: a new survey by Illicit Encounters found that 62% of women and 63% of men have compiled a sex bucket list in their heads of fantasies they would like to do.

And while 42% of women and 39% of men had ticked off at least three items on their bucket list, three-quarters of women and even more men have unfulfilled sex bucket list ideas they would like to experience before they die, according to the survey.

When fantasy meets reality… Related: Coronavirus Erotic Romance Novel Goes Viral…

For men, the number one bucket list desire was sex with their favourite celebrity, while for women it was to recreate their favourite sex scene in a movie or TV show, followed closely by sex with their most desirable celebrity.

Men were more likely to want to make a sex tape or have a threesome while women were more geared towards trying tantric sex or bondage.

Both men and women were up for sleeping with an attractive colleague or acquaintance, sleeping with a sexy stranger they see in their daily routine and having sex with their first love one more time.

Top ten bucket list sexual desires for women

Recreate their favourite sex scene in a movie or TV show Sex with their favourite celebrity Sex on a paradise beach Dirty weekend in a five-star hotel Sex with their best looking and most charismatic male friend or work colleague Multiple orgasms in one sex session Trying Tantric sex Sex with a handsome stranger I see regularly in my daily routine but don’t know Having sex again with my first love Bondage session with blindfolds and handcuffs

Top ten bucket list sexual desires for men