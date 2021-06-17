Bud Light Unveils Frozen Hard Seltzer Pops For Summer
Boozy freezies, sign me up!
Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles have arrived just in time for your backyard BBQs. They’re just spiked enough (5% ABV) for a fun summer afternoon, but light and refreshing enough (30 calories, 3 grams of sugar) to not have you pass out in that lawn chair.
As Thrillist excitedly reported, the “Limited Edition Tie-Dye” pack features three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice. The whole tie-dye theme works perfectly with the overall cheeseburger-in-paradise pop culture place of fruity seltzers.
RT if you’d pop one of these open right now. pic.twitter.com/dFVCN8vW4z
— Bud Light (@budlight) June 14, 2021