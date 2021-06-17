Bud Light Unveils Frozen Hard Seltzer Pops For Summer

Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles have arrived just in time for your backyard BBQs. They’re just spiked enough (5% ABV) for a fun summer afternoon, but light and refreshing enough (30 calories, 3 grams of sugar) to not have you pass out in that lawn chair.

As Thrillist excitedly reported, the “Limited Edition Tie-Dye” pack features three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice. The whole tie-dye theme works perfectly with the overall cheeseburger-in-paradise pop culture place of fruity seltzers.