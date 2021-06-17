Listen Live

Bud Light Unveils Frozen Hard Seltzer Pops For Summer

Boozy freezies, sign me up!

By Kool Eats

Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles have arrived just in time for your backyard BBQs. They’re just spiked enough (5% ABV) for a fun summer afternoon, but light and refreshing enough (30 calories, 3 grams of sugar) to not have you pass out in that lawn chair.

 

 

As Thrillist excitedly reported, the “Limited Edition Tie-Dye” pack features three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice. The whole tie-dye theme works perfectly with the overall cheeseburger-in-paradise pop culture place of fruity seltzers.

 

