🦬 Are the Buffalo Bills About to Release A REAL Bison Onto the Field?!

The Buffalo Bills officially open their brand-new Highmark Stadium tonight, and Bills Mafia has one very important question:

Are they seriously going to release REAL BISON onto the football field?!

Yes, this is an actual rumour making the rounds in Buffalo.

The Bills host the Detroit Lions tonight at 8:15 p.m. in the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium.

But forget Josh Allen for a second, because fans have noticed something suspicious outside the stadium.

There's a large cage decorated in Bills-style Zubaz colours.

And that has fuelled speculation that the Bills could have real bison charge out as part of the team's entrance.

A Buffalo radio report says the rumour is gaining traction, but as of this morning, there's no official confirmation from the Bills that live bison will actually run onto the field.

The Bills already have giant bison statues outside the new stadium, including a 27-foot-tall bull, so they're definitely leaning into the whole buffalo theme.

And tonight's spectacle doesn't stop there. OneRepublic is performing the inaugural halftime show, complete with LED bracelets for everyone in the stadium.

As for Thanksgiving, the Bills are also hosting the Kansas City Chiefs this year. There has been plenty of speculation about who might perform, including Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls, but no Thanksgiving halftime performer has been officially announced in the sources I found.

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Josh Allen. The new stadium. And whether somebody in Buffalo actually looked at a 2,000-pound bison and said, “Yeah... send him through the tunnel.”

Because nothing says “Welcome to Buffalo” quite like having to put “DO NOT PET THE DEFENSIVE LINE” on the Jumbotron.