BURGER KING CREATES CAMO SHIRTS FOR MESSY EATERS

Are you a messy eater? Always spilling food on yourself? Burger King has the solution.

The fast food chain’s UK division created a line of shirts just for you. The camouflage Fall Collection shirts were created to hide sloppy spillage with designs of tomatoes, sauce, salad and bacon.

There are only 100 of the limited-edition shirts, which were produced as part of an advertising campaign and will be given away in a prize drawing.