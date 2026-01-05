If your house smells a little… lived-in lately, it might be time to burp it.

“Burping your house” means throwing your windows wide open for a short, intense blast of fresh air, about 5 to 10 minutes. The goal is to kick out stale, damp, stuffy air before it turns into condensation, mould, or that mysterious winter smell no candle can fix.

And before you worry about heat loss, don’t. This method actually refreshes your home without turning it into an icebox.

Where This Trend Came From

House burping is inspired by a German practice called Stoßlüften, which loosely translates to “shock ventilation.” Germans have been doing this forever, and honestly, they might be onto something.

Instead of cracking a window all day and slowly bleeding heat, you give your home a quick hit of fresh air, then shut everything back up. Fast, efficient, and very satisfying.

How to Burp Your House (It’s Easier Than You Think)

The idea is simple: big air, short time.

Open several windows fully at once, ideally on opposite sides of your home, to create a strong cross-breeze. Open interior doors too, so the fresh air can sweep through every room like it owns the place.

Leave everything open for just 5 to 10 minutes. That’s it. It’s long enough to flush out moisture-heavy air, but short enough that your walls, floors, and furniture don’t lose their heat.

A daily house burp can help:

Reduce condensation on windows

prevent mould on sills and corners

eliminate stale, musty smells

make your home feel fresher overall

When to Burp Your House

Think of the moments when your home gets the most… humid. Those are prime burping times.

First thing in the morning

Bedrooms trap a surprising amount of moisture overnight. Humans are basically space heaters that breathe.

After showers or baths

Bathrooms pump a lot of steam into the air, even with the fan on.

After cooking

All that boiling, frying, and simmering doesn’t just disappear on its own.

After drying clothes indoors

One of the biggest moisture offenders in winter. Your laundry is basically sweating.

The Bottom Line

Burping your house is a quick, free, low-effort way to keep your home fresher and healthier during winter. Five minutes. A few open windows. Problem solved.

Your house will thank you. Quietly. With less mould. 🏠💨