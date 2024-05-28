Listen Live

‘Busy Bragging’ Is the Latest Toxic Workplace Trait

Stop it, it makes your colleagues think you’re dumb…

By Kool Mornings

They’re stressed to impress.  Boasting about how inundated you are at work might appear to convey professionalism and dedication to the job, but it can actually have the opposite effect, experts say.

Employees who “stress brag,” or “busy brag,” are more likely to be perceived as less likeable — and less competent — by their colleagues, per a study published in the journal “Personnel Psychology.”

More Than A Third of Working People More Uninspired Than Ever

Performative anxiety is real…

Interestingly, this negative perception doesn’t apply to employees who are actually stressed, just the phonies who want to be seen as such…

