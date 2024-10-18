Butterball’s New “Cook from Frozen” Turkey! Game-Changer?

We’ve all been there—Thanksgiving/Christmas is approaching, and suddenly you realize you forgot to thaw the turkey.

Normally, that’s a three-day process in the fridge; by then, it might be too late. Enter Butterball, saving the day with their latest creation: the Butterball Cook from Frozen Turkey.

This Thanksgiving innovation promises a stress-free holiday meal. As the name suggests, you can take the turkey straight from the freezer and pop it into the oven without any thawing time. It’s ideal for those last-minute planners or anyone who prefers to avoid handling raw poultry.

No Prep, No Problem!

What makes this turkey even more appealing is the minimal prep involved. There’s no need to deal with a messy thawing process, and you won’t find any neck or giblets tucked inside.

Butterball has even pre-brined it for you! You only need to unwrap it, brush on a little oil, and follow the cooking instructions.

The turkey’s cooking time is about five hours, which isn’t much longer than that of a regular thawed bird. Butterball claims its “specially formulated brine” ensures the turkey comes out just as juicy, tender, and flavourful as the traditional method.

What’s the Catch?

While it sounds like a dream for anyone hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas, there is one small drawback—it can’t be stuffed. But, let’s face it, if you’re opting for a pre-brined, cook-from-frozen turkey, you’re probably reaching for a box of stovetop stuffing anyway.

With Butterball’s latest offering, the days of panicking over a rock-solid turkey in the fridge might be behind us. So, whether you’re a last-minute planner or just looking for a low-fuss Thanksgiving meal, this frozen-to-feast bird may be the answer to your holiday dinner dilemmas.