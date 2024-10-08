Turkey or Chicken? Which Is Healthier?

When it comes to choosing a healthy source of lean protein, both chicken and turkey often top the list. But have you ever wondered which one is healthier?

According to a registered dietitian, the answer depends on a few key factors, like the cut of the meat and how it's prepared. Let’s break down the subtle differences between these two popular birds.

Related: 80% of Canadians Think Our Thanksgiving Is Better Than Americas

Nutritional Breakdown: Chicken vs. Turkey

While both chicken and turkey are lean sources of protein, there are some slight variations in their nutritional content. Here's how a typical 3-ounce serving of boneless, skinless breast from each bird compares:

Chicken Breast:

Calories: 128

128 Protein: 26 grams

26 grams Fat: 2.7 grams (0.8 grams saturated, 0.7 grams polyunsaturated)

2.7 grams (0.8 grams saturated, 0.7 grams polyunsaturated) Cholesterol: 88 milligrams

88 milligrams Iron: 0.39 milligrams

0.39 milligrams Zinc: 0.77 milligrams

0.77 milligrams Choline: 94 milligrams

Turkey Breast:

Calories: 125

125 Protein: 26 grams

26 grams Fat: 1.7 grams (0.5 grams saturated, 0.45 grams polyunsaturated)

1.7 grams (0.5 grams saturated, 0.45 grams polyunsaturated) Cholesterol: 68 milligrams

68 milligrams Iron: 0.6 milligrams

0.6 milligrams Zinc: 1.46 milligrams

1.46 milligrams Choline: 72 milligrams

In a portion of skinless white meat, turkey slightly edges out a chicken. It has lower cholesterol and more iron, making it a better option for those watching their heart health. However, both types of poultry pack a solid protein punch, and they're lower in fat compared to many red meats.

White Meat vs. Dark Meat: What’s the Difference?

If you prefer dark meat, turkey still has an edge over chicken. Turkey’s dark meat is generally leaner than chicken’s, making it a healthier choice, especially for those watching their cholesterol. Just be mindful that adding the skin to either bird increases the calorie and fat content—by about 4 grams of fat per serving—making it a bit harder to digest and less ideal for those seeking a lighter meal.

The Verdict: Which Bird Wins?

When it comes to overall health benefits, both chicken and turkey are excellent sources of lean protein, but turkey pulls slightly ahead in a few key areas, like lower fat content and higher levels of iron and zinc. In terms of digestibility, chicken edges out turkey, but both are easier on the digestive system compared to red meat.

At the end of the day, the healthier choice between chicken and turkey depends on your specific nutritional needs and how you prepare your meal. Whether you're grilling up some skinless chicken or roasting a turkey breast, you can’t go wrong with either of these lean, protein-packed options.

Bonus: Poultry Over Red Meat

If you're debating between poultry and red meat, experts suggest opting for chicken or turkey. Red meat has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Poultry, on the other hand, may cause less damage to cells and DNA, making it a healthier option in the long run.

So next time you're meal-prepping, you can feel good knowing both chicken and turkey are great choices—just be mindful of how you cook and serve them!