Buy a 107.5 Kool FM mask and help give a kid a Christmas!

Protect others, rep your favourite radio station and help give a kid a Christmas

By Dale & Charlie In The Community, Darryl on the Drive, Josh

We are selling custom printed, limited edition 107.5 Kool FM face masks in support of the Rock 95/Kool FM Toy Drive. Get yours today before they are gone!

You can buy yours online by clicking here or you can call 705-725-7304 *0 and schedule a time for curb side purchase at our studios located at 431 Huronia Rd, Barrie Ontario.

Masks are $10 each + Service Charge (for online Purchases only) with 100% of proceeds going to The Rock 95 Kool FM Toy Drive.

The first 200 purchases will receive a free Rock 95 travel Hand Sanitizer and Carabiner.

MASK DETAILS

CUSTOM FACE MASKS with Filter Pocket – High quality 100% polyester fabric, machine washable. Adjustable elastic ear strap for a comfortable fit. Flexible wire frame over the nose for a secure fit. Individually polybagged.

