Cadbury Launches Plant Vegan Chocolate Cars In Two Flavours

Cadbury announced the launch of their new Plant chocolate bars this week.

Debuting in two flavours, Cadbury Plant Bar Smooth Chocolate and Cadbury Plant Bar Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel pieces will be available to buy from November 2021.

Unlike classic Dairy Milk – which promises a glass and a half of milk in every bar, the new Plant bar is made with a blend of cocoa, almond paste, and rice extract.

The development came about after a survey suggested almost a quarter of vegans missed Cadbury Dairy Milk more than any other chocolate, with the confectionery maker issuing an apology alongside their announcement.

‘Sorry it’s taken this long,’ Cadbury’s tweet read, as well as ‘sorry for all the chocolate you’ve had to eat while you waited.’