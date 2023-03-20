California Law Could Ban Sale Of Candy Like Skittles and Pez

You may no longer be able to “taste the rainbow” in California.

A lawmaker in California is proposing a ban on additives used in several candies that include, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Pez and jelly beans.

This additive has been linked to cancer and organ damage and can be harmful to DNA, according to a report.

And it’s not just candy that is being targeted, additionally, Trident sugar-free gum is at risk of being pulled from the shelves along with more savoury items like Campbell’s soup and some bread brands.

The additives specifically target five substances: propylparaben, red dye 3, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate and titanium dioxide.

Not only would this law prevent their sale, but also would ban food products from being manufactured with those ingredients throughout the Golden State.

The idea is to force companies to change their recipe.

Last year, Skittles’ maker, Mars, was sued by a consumer over the use of titanium dioxide — a colour-enhancing ingredient. Although the suit was tossed, experts have found concerns about the dioxide.

Many companies are working to remove potentially harmful additives already. The EU, along with Canada and Brazil, banned potassium bromate because of links to thyroid and kidney cancers.