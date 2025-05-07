How Often Do You Call Your Mom?

Mother’s Day is coming up, which means it’s time for overpriced flowers, “World’s Best Mum” mugs, and, yup—a sprinkle of guilt.

According to a new poll, 22% of people admit they don’t call their mom as much as they should. The average? Once a week. And while that might feel like a solid effort, many of us are still wondering… is that enough?

Let’s dig into the data before you panic-text your mom an apology and a DoorDash gift card.

Do You Make Your Mom Feel Appreciated?

The average person says they do it less than twice a month. Ouch. The top ways? Spending time with her or simply saying, “I love you.” (Yes, she wants to hear it—even if she replies with a meme about wine and laundry.)

Fun Fact: You Might Know Your Mom Better Than Anyone

68% of people think they know their mom better than anyone else does. That might be true… until she has her third glass of Chardonnay and casually mentions how wild she was in her 20s. Suddenly, you’re rethinking everything.

Moms Are Tired, OK?

70% of us believe our moms have too much on their plates. And 67% say she spends way too much time worrying about everyone else. Translation: she’s overdue for a break, and you might be part of the reason.

RELATED: Gifts That Moms Really Want For Mother's Day

The Ultimate Self-Care Day (According to Moms)

Massages are great and all, but when moms were asked about their ideal self-care day, a massage only came in fifth. Here’s what topped the list:

Sleeping in (can we all agree this is the true love language?) Getting her hair done Having someone else cook for her Listening to music Then, getting a massage

6–10: Nails, walks, books, TV, and a good old-fashioned soak in the tub

Sometimes, She Just Wants to Be Left Alone

Nearly 40% of moms say they get less than an hour of “me time” per day. So maybe the best gift this year is just letting her breathe without someone asking where the batteries are or what’s for dinner.

TL;DR: Call your mom. Tell her you love her. Let her sleep in. Then maybe treat her to brunch—and promise not to complain if she starts telling that one story from 1993 (again).