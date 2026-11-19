Well, apparently, we've reached the point where being HUMAN is making a comeback!

Cambridge Dictionary has chosen "human" as its 2026 Word of the Year.

And the reason? Artificial intelligence!

With AI now writing emails, creating pictures, answering questions and basically doing everything except folding our laundry, experts say we're starting to question what it actually means to be human.

The dictionary defines human as having the feelings, qualities and flaws that separate us from machines.

RELATED: Dictionary.com Names Word of the Year; We're "Maxed" Out

Which makes sense…

Because AI might be able to write a 10-page essay in three seconds, but can it walk into a room and immediately forget why it went in there?

Can it spend 20 minutes looking for its phone while HOLDING its phone?

Can it open the fridge six times expecting something new to appear?

THAT'S HUMAN!

And let's be honest, if AI really wants to replace us, it should start by figuring out what everyone wants for dinner!

Previous dictionary picks have included AI-related terms like "hallucinate," "slop" and "vibe coding."

But this year, we're celebrating being human.

Finally, something we're all qualified for (Most of us)… and even that feels questionable some days! 😂