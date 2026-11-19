Need a little motivation to get through your day? Apparently, all you need is Freddie Mercury!

A new survey of 2,000 adults has named Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" the most motivational song of all time!

The 1978 classic beat out Survivor's Eye of the Tiger and Elton John's I'm Still Standing for the top spot.

And according to the survey, 72% of people believe the right music can actually improve their performance, whether they're working out, getting ready for a big day or just trying to survive Monday morning!

Even better, 84% of people who use music for motivation say the right song gets them going within minutes.

Here are the Top 10 Most Motivational Songs:

Don't Stop Me Now – Queen Eye of the Tiger – Survivor I'm Still Standing – Elton John We Will Rock You – Queen Mr. Brightside – The Killers Lose Yourself – Eminem Don't Stop Believin' – Journey Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen Unstoppable – Sia The Final Countdown – Europe

And I totally get it!

Put on Eye of the Tiger, and suddenly I'm ready to run a marathon. For about 45 seconds… then I remember I have knees from 1981.

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And Don't Stop Me Now is great motivation for cleaning the house!

One minute you're wiping down the counters, the next you're vacuuming like you're performing at Wembley Stadium!

Although, at my age, the most motivational song might actually be "Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M. when I'm trying to get out of bed! 😂