🎶 Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" Voted the Most Motivational Song EVER!
Need a little motivation to get through your day? Apparently, all you need is Freddie Mercury!
A new survey of 2,000 adults has named Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" the most motivational song of all time!
The 1978 classic beat out Survivor's Eye of the Tiger and Elton John's I'm Still Standing for the top spot.
And according to the survey, 72% of people believe the right music can actually improve their performance, whether they're working out, getting ready for a big day or just trying to survive Monday morning!
Even better, 84% of people who use music for motivation say the right song gets them going within minutes.
Here are the Top 10 Most Motivational Songs:
- Don't Stop Me Now – Queen
- Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
- I'm Still Standing – Elton John
- We Will Rock You – Queen
- Mr. Brightside – The Killers
- Lose Yourself – Eminem
- Don't Stop Believin' – Journey
- Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
- Unstoppable – Sia
- The Final Countdown – Europe
And I totally get it!
Put on Eye of the Tiger, and suddenly I'm ready to run a marathon. For about 45 seconds… then I remember I have knees from 1981.
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And Don't Stop Me Now is great motivation for cleaning the house!
One minute you're wiping down the counters, the next you're vacuuming like you're performing at Wembley Stadium!
Although, at my age, the most motivational song might actually be "Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M. when I'm trying to get out of bed! 😂
Amp up your workday!
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