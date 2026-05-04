Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Third Child, Reveal Son’s Unique Name

Big surprise baby news from Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden!

The longtime couple has officially welcomed their third child together, sharing the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention.

A Baby Boy with a Meaningful Name

Benji revealed their newborn son’s name as Nautas Madden, writing:

“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!”

Alongside the message was a drawing of a pirate ship, a nod to the baby’s unique, nautical-inspired name.

The meaning behind Nautas makes it even more special, often associated with:

Sailor

Navigator

Voyager

Someone who embraces the unknown

Cameron kept it simple but sweet in the comments, responding with a string of heart emojis.

Growing Their Family

This new addition joins big sister Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, and big brother Cardinal Madden, 2.

Cameron, 53, and Benji, 47, have been married since 2015 and are known for keeping their family life incredibly private. They rarely share details about their children, choosing instead to keep those moments just for themselves.

A Life Focused on Family

The exciting news comes after Cameron’s return to acting following a lengthy break from Hollywood. She previously stepped away from the spotlight in 2014, later describing that time as one of the best periods of her life as she focused on family.

In past interviews, she’s been open about how important motherhood is to her, once saying that building her family became her biggest priority.

What’s Next

While the couple hasn’t shared many details beyond the announcement, one thing is clear: their family just got a little bigger and a lot more adorable.

Congratulations to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden on their newest addition 💙