Cameron Whitcomb’s “Quitter” Is the Raw, Folk-Rock Anthem We Can’t Stop Listening To

Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb is done holding back. The 21-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C. has released his most personal and powerful track to date: “Quitter” — and it’s quickly becoming his breakout moment.

With over 3 million views on Instagram before the song even dropped, fans were already hooked. Now, with the release via Atlantic Records, “Quitter” is proving to be more than just a catchy folk-rock tune — it’s a bold declaration of resilience and self-redemption.

Listen To "Quitter" By Cameron Whitcomb

A Song About Struggle, Survival, and Starting Over

Written about his journey overcoming addiction, “Quitter” doesn’t sugarcoat anything. It’s gritty, raw, and deeply honest — paired with a kick-clap beat and Cameron’s signature growl that immediately brings to mind the emotional urgency of artists like Noah Kahan.

“She can't take my calls when I'm too drunk to dial,” Whitcomb sings — a brutally real line that cuts straight to the heart. It’s this kind of vulnerability that has fans connecting on a deeply personal level.

From Pipeline Worker to Billboard Charts

Cameron Whitcomb’s road to music hasn’t been traditional — and that’s exactly what makes his story so compelling.

He left home at 17 to work on a pipeline in Kamloops, B.C., discovered his voice through karaoke at 19, and had a life-changing moment when a Reddit video led to an audition for American Idol. Fast-forward to 2022, he was a top 20 contestant on Idol, and now, he’s signed with Atlantic Records and cracked the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 for the first time — debuting at No. 96 with “Quitter.”

Oh, and did we mention he’s also racked up over a million TikTok followers?

The Quitter Tour Is Coming

In support of the new single, Whitcomb has announced his headlining Quitter Tour kicking off October 1 in Portland, Oregon. U.S. fans can catch him through the fall, with Canadian dates lined up in December — including stops in Toronto, London, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Artist presale begins July 30, and general onsale goes live August 2. Full tour info and ticket links are at thecamwhitcomb.com.

Folk-Rock’s Newest Voice of a Generation?

Between “Quitter” and his previous viral single “Rocking Chair” (which amassed 40M+ views across socials), Cameron Whitcomb is proving he’s not a one-hit wonder — he’s a compelling songwriter with something to say.

If you’re into anthemic, emotionally charged folk-country with a rock edge — it’s time to add “Quitter” to your playlist.

Because Cameron Whitcomb isn’t a quitter — and this might just be the start of something massive.