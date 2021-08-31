Camila Cabello Is Starring In Amazon Prime Video’s New Cinderella Movie Out Sept. 3rd!

The fresh take on the fairytale features classic tracks from Madonna and Janet Jackson, to JLo. Camilla tells Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima that her real-life prince charming, Shawn Mendes, supported her throughout the project. ‘Cinderella’ begins streaming Friday.

And to promote the release, James Corden and Camila Cabello stopped traffic for ‘Cinderella’ and not everyone is happy about it.

Corden, the producer for the new Cinderella film, was spotted with co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and more in the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to promote the new film, and not everyone is impressed.

The street performance appears to be for another installment of Corden’s Crosswalk Musical, a television bit where Corden invites the cast of new movies to perform a “full-production” musical version in the middle of a busy LA intersection during red lights. Previous Crosswalk musicals have included Beauty and the Beast, Frozen 2, Aladdin, Lion King, and more.