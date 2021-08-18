Listen Live

Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean, and more set as advisors on ‘The Voice’

By Dirt/Divas

The new season of The Voice starts up on September 20th and on Monday, NBC gave fans another reason to get excited about the new season.

 

 

NBC took to Twitter to reveal which artists will be paired up with coaches, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

 

 

Camila Cabello will be paired up with Legend, Clarkson will work with Jason Aldean, Kristen Chenoweth will join forces with Grande, and Dierks Bentley and Shelton will team up.

