Campbell’s Soup Scented Candles Anyone?

The soup giant has teamed up with the experience-oriented retail brand Camp to release candles in two signature Campbell’s scents: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese. The former is said to offer “notes of savoury chicken, cloves and buttery crackers” while the latter is billed as featuring “roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese.”

Design-wise, Campbell says the look of the candles was inspired by the brand’s recent stackable snowman cans they put out for the holiday season. Once melted down, the candle contains a small “Snowbuddy” snowman figure that customers can keep after the wax is gone.

The candles are available today at both Camp.com/Campbells and in Camp stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas, and Connecticut. However, if you want one, act fast: A Campbell’s spokesperson said that only 2,000 of the candles are available for purchase. They’re priced at $24.00 each with 10 percent of the net proceeds from total candle sales going to Feeding America.