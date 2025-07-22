How to Get That Campfire Smell Out of Your Clothes (Because You’d Rather Not Smell Like Smoky Bacon for a Week)

Camping? Love it.



S'mores by the fire, ghost stories, questionable hot dogs... it’s a whole vibe.



RELATED: Camping Essentials: 10 Songs to Enhance Your Outdoor Adventure

But that campfire smoke stenchIt’s that clings to your clothes like a needy ex? Not so cute.

Don’t worry — we’ve got five easy hacks to help you smell like a human again and not like a stack of burning pine logs:

🌬 1. Air it out

Before you toss your hoodie straight into the laundry basket of doom, hang it outside. Fresh air and sunlight help break down odour molecules. Bonus points if there’s a breeze. Mother Nature: 1, smoke: 0.

💦 2. Wash in warm water

Warm water helps open up fabric fibres and release trapped smells. It’s like a spa day for your smoky flannel. Just don’t go boiling your clothes — we’re freshening them, not cooking them.

🧼 3. Add baking soda

Toss some baking soda into the wash like you’re seasoning laundry stew. It’s a natural odour neutralizer and works wonders. Smell ya later, smoky sadness.

🧴 4. Try activated charcoal

Place your stinky clothes in a sealed bag with a few pieces of activated charcoal overnight. It’ll soak up the odour like a hungover friend soaking up brunch. No effort required — just zip, wait, and sniff.

🍋 5. Spritz with lemon juice

Mix 1 part lemon juice to 6 parts water in a spray bottle and spritz away. Not only does lemon help neutralize smells, but now you’ll smell citrusy fresh — like Mr. Clean if he had a cabin in Muskoka.