Camping Essentials: 10 Songs to Enhance Your Outdoor Adventure

Whether you're roasting marshmallows by the campfire, hiking through the woods, or simply relaxing in your tent, the right music can elevate your camping experience.

Here are 10 songs that should be on your camping playlist:

1. "Little Talks" - Of Monsters and Men

This indie folk gem with its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics is perfect for a carefree day in the woods. The song's infectious energy will have you singing along, while the ghostly lyrics will send a shiver down your spine and maybe even inspire a spooky story or two.

Fun fact: Written about a widow having a one way conversation with the deceased spouse, the song's lyrics were inspired by an old house that the singer moved into.

2. "Riptide" - Vance Joy

Vance Joy's dreamy vocals and acoustic guitar create a peaceful and nostalgic atmosphere. "Riptide" is the perfect song to listen to as you watch the sunset over the campsite.

Fun fact: While the song was released in 2013, Vance Joy had been working on it since 2008.

"One day I just picked up the guitar and started playing the chords for the verse. I had the first two lines but really didn't think much about it. I kind of shelved them. At that point I only uncovered a small portion of the song, so it wasn't clear to me where it was going to go."

Advertisement

3. "Ho Hey" - Lumineers

This folk-pop anthem is full of energy and optimism and is a great song to sing along to with friends and family around the campfire.

Fun fact: The song was a way to get under people's skin at shows where concert-goers were indifferent and disinterested. Schultz, the lead vocalist, explained “I figured if we could punctuate it with shouts we might get someone's attention."

4. "Spirits" - Strumbellas

Inspired by the band’s experience with mental health, "Spirits" is the perfect song for reflecting while hiking through the woods or staring up at the stars. The song's energetic beat will keep you motivated and remind you to enjoy life while you’re living it.

Fun fact: Released by the indie Canadian folk group in 2016, “Spirits” gained popularity in 2020 when it was remixed by DragoKG.

5. "Don't Stop Believin'" - Journey

This classic rock anthem is perfect for singing along with friends and family. "Don't Stop Believin'" will get everyone pumped up and ready for adventure.

Fun fact: Unlike most songs, where the chorus is repeated many times, Journey only sings the chorus at the end of the song.

6. "Fireflies" - Owl City

This dreamy and atmospheric song is perfect for stargazing and relaxing by the campfire. The song's catchy melody and uplifting lyrics will create a peaceful and magical atmosphere.

Fun fact: “Fireflies” was the first Hot 100 with an animal in the artist’s name and song title since 1958’s “The Chipmunk Song” by the Chipmunks.

7. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

This upbeat indie rock song is perfect for a night of camping fun. The song's catchy chorus and energetic rhythm will get you dancing and singing along.

Fun fact: Shaboozey brought in a bunch of friends into the studio to sing the gang vocals and up the good-time feeling.

8. "Too Sweet" - Hozier

Filled with soulful vocals and a haunting melody, "Too Sweet" is the perfect song to listen to as you stargaze under the night sky.

Fun fact: “Too Sweet” was originally written for Hozier’s album Unreal Earth but didn’t make the final cut. It ended up on their Unheard EP, which was a collection of previously unreleased tracks and topped charts in several countries.

Advertisement

9. "Hey There Delilah" - Plain White T's

The song's heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody make it a perfect song to sing along to around the campfire.

Fun fact: The song was originally just voice and acoustics, but the band reworked it for their music video adding tinge, an organ and more.

10. "Picture" - Kid Rock feat Sheryl Crow

This upbeat country-rock song is perfect for a fun and festive camping atmosphere. The song's catchy chorus and playful lyrics will get everyone singing along.

Fun fact: Due to a legal dispute between labels, Sheryl Crow almost didn’t contribute to “Picture”.

Honorable Mentions:

These tracks didn't quite make the top 10, but they're still worthy of a mention for their camping-ready vibes:

"Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd: A classic rock anthem that's perfect for a campfire sing-along.

A classic rock anthem that's perfect for a campfire sing-along. "Stronger Than That" - Bahamas: A laid-back track that creates a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.

A laid-back track that creates a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" - Bonnie Tyler: A power ballad that's perfect for a late-night campfire sing-along.

A power ballad that's perfect for a late-night campfire sing-along. "Good Riddance (Time of our Life)" - Green Day: A nostalgic song that's perfect for reflecting on your camping adventure.

A nostalgic song that's perfect for reflecting on your camping adventure. "Wonderwall" - Oasis: A classic rock anthem that's perfect for singing along with friends and family.

With this playlist, you'll have the perfect soundtrack for your next camping adventure. So pack your bags, grab your guitar, and get ready for an unforgettable experience!