The Top 5 Most Iconic Kelly Clarkson Songs — Because She Still Hits Like a Ton of Bricks

It’s been over 20 years since Kelly Clarkson became the OG American Idol, and we’ve been scream-singing her songs in the car, shower, and karaoke booths ever since. With powerhouse vocals, heartbreak bangers, and empowerment anthems, Kelly has officially earned icon status.

So let’s crank up the volume and celebrate the top 5 Kelly Clarkson songs of all time — the ones that made us dance, cry, dump our ex, and then do it all over again.

🎤 1. Since U Been Gone (2004)

The breakup anthem to end all breakup anthems.

If you didn’t blast this in your early 2000s bedroom while dramatically tossing your flip phone on the bed, did you even go through a heartbreak? This pop-rock classic still slaps — and yes, we’ll scream the chorus forever.

💪 2. Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) (2011)

You. Me. The treadmill. This song. Let's go.

Whether you’re pushing through a tough workout or recovering from a relationship with someone who “forgot your birthday again,” this one is all about bouncing back stronger, sassier, and ready to ghost with grace.

😢 3. Because of You (2005)

Therapy in song form.

Raw, emotional, and the reason so many of us realized our childhood wounds had a soundtrack. Kelly poured her heart out, and we all collectively wept while pretending we were in a dramatic music video. Classic.

🌟 4. Breakaway (2004)

A coming-of-age anthem, with a dash of Avril Lavigne magic.

This song had us all staring out bus windows like we were leaving our small town behind and chasing our dreams (even if we were just heading to math class). Still gives big main character energy.

👁️ 5. Behind These Hazel Eyes (2005)

Emo? Check. Iconic chorus? Double check.

A perfect storm of heartbreak and edge, this track had us yelling “here I am, once again” like we were performing on stage... in our kitchens. The vocals? Untouchable. The eyeliner? Heavy. The feelings? So real.

Honourable Mentions:

My Life Would Suck Without You (aka the song that gave toxic love a banger)

A Moment Like This (where it all began — cue the confetti)

Miss Independent (still our mood when someone texts “u up?”)

No matter the mood, Kelly Clarkson’s discography is a full-on emotional buffet — and honestly, we’ll keep going back for seconds.