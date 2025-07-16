Simple Plan Celebrates 25 Years with Heartfelt New Doc: The Kids in the Crowd

If you grew up with Welcome to My Life blasting through your headphones or screamed “I’m Just a Kid” into your bedroom mirror, this one's for you.

Canadian pop-punk legends Simple Plan are celebrating 25 years of music, memories, and mayhem with a brand new documentary: Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd. The 94-minute rockumentary is on Prime Video now and offers an intimate look back at the band's humble beginnings, biggest moments, and everything in between.

The film is filled with raw, early footage—like camcorder clips of the band practicing Perfect in a basement—plus new interviews with members Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco, and Sébastien Lefebvre. You’ll hear the band open up about their challenges, insecurities, and what it really took to keep going for more than two decades in an ever-changing music industry.

There’s also no shortage of star power, with appearances by longtime friends and fellow pop-punk staples Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182—who, fun fact, never got paid for his guest spot on “I’d Do Anything” and didn’t want to be. Just pure punk rock love.

And yes, while the documentary doesn’t go deep into their Scooby-Doo theme song legacy (tragic!), it does highlight some seriously nostalgic fashion choices they now regret. Think 2008 hair and outfits. We’ve all been there.

But what really shines through is the band's resilience and loyalty—to their music, their fans, and to each other. From the Montreal punk scene to world tours, Simple Plan has always played from the heart. As Comeau puts it, “We’ve never had that one massive hit. Everything we have, we earned by grinding.”