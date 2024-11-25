Can Skin Really Turn Green? The Truth About Chlorosis, the “Lost Disease” of Teen Girls

If you’re a fan of Wicked, you’re probably familiar with Elphaba, the green-skinned character destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West.

In the story, her emerald complexion is blamed on a magical elixir. But did you know there was a real-world condition that gave young women a greenish hue—no spells required?

Let’s explore the fascinating history of chlorosis, also known as “green sickness,” a disease that puzzled doctors for centuries before it disappeared from medical textbooks.

What Was Chlorosis?

Chlorosis was a type of hypochromic anemia that appeared in the 18th and 19th centuries, primarily affecting girls and young women. According to the National Library of Medicine, this condition caused red blood cells to appear paler than usual due to insufficient hemoglobin, the protein that transports oxygen in the blood.

The symptoms? They read like something out of a gothic novel:

A greenish-yellow tinge to the skin

Extreme fatigue and shortness of breath

Missed periods

A bluish cast to the whites of the eyes

Reduced appetite and cravings for sour foods like pickles

Physicians in the Middle Ages even dubbed it “a virgin’s disease,” linking it to inactivity and the lifestyles of unmarried women. Treatments ranged from iron supplements (a scientifically sound solution) to marriage, which was mistakenly thought to “cure” the condition.

What Happened to Chlorosis?

By the mid-1930s, chlorosis largely disappeared. Improved diets and a better understanding of conditions like iron deficiency anemia meant fewer cases were misdiagnosed as the mysterious “green sickness.”

Today, iron deficiency remains a common issue, especially for young women. The Canadian Health Measures Survey estimates that about 20% of females of childbearing age suffer from it, leading to symptoms like low energy, brain fog, and more.

The Lesson Behind the Green Glow

While chlorosis may be a thing of the past, it serves as a reminder to take nutrition seriously. Iron-rich foods like leafy greens, lentils, and fortified cereals—or supplements if recommended by a doctor—can make a big difference. So, while your skin probably won’t turn green, staying on top of your health is always a good idea.

Who knew Elphaba’s iconic look had a (loosely) real-world parallel? It’s a good thing we have modern science to help keep those Wicked-style transformations firmly in the realm of fiction.