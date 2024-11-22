Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” Performance Sparks Oscar Buzz

As Wicked: Part 1 hits theatres today, the buzz is louder than ever, and critics are already predicting that Ariana Grande might snag an Academy Award for her performance as Glinda.

The highly-anticipated re-telling of The Wizard of Oz story, focusing on the complex friendship between Glinda (played by Grande) and Elphaba (portrayed by Cynthia Erivo), has captivated audiences even before its wide release this weekend. According to Variety, Ariana Grande isn’t just poised for an Oscar nomination — she’s positioned as a likely winner.

A Performance Beyond Singing

Known for her powerhouse vocals, Grande's Glinda shines in more ways than expected. Critics have praised her rendition of the iconic number Popular, calling it “delightful” and full of charm. However, it’s her comedic timing and witty one-liners that are stealing the spotlight.

“As Glinda, Grande brings charm and wit to a character known for her bubbly exterior and hidden depth,” Variety wrote, highlighting her ability to embody the role with humour and heart.

This is a major milestone for the pop superstar, proving her acting chops can stand toe-to-toe with her renowned singing talents.

The Road to the 2025 Oscars

The Academy Award nominations for 2025 will be announced on January 17, leaving plenty of time for the competition to heat up. While other heavy-hitters are still to come, critics are already pinpointing the standout performances of the year — and Ariana Grande is firmly in the mix.

With her stellar debut as Glinda, Grande is proving she’s more than just a pop icon. Could this role be her ticket to the prestigious gold statue? Only time will tell, but the excitement is real.

Make sure to catch Wicked: Part 1 in theatres and see for yourself why Ariana is the talk of the town!