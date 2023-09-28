Canada’s Walk of Fame Adds 13 Legendary Rocks Tonight!

Thirteen of the country’s most influential rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s are being added to Canada’s Walk of Fame tonight.

Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Chilliwack and Max Webster are among the bands set to be toasted at Toronto’s Massey Hall as part of a “mega-induction” ceremony.

Jeanne Beker and radio and TV personality Terry David Mulligan, once the creator and face of the “Much West” series on MuchMusic, will host the show.

Presenters include radio DJs of the era, among them Roger Ashby and Marilyn Denis of Toronto’s CHUM-FM, and former MuchMusic VJs Steve Anthony, Erica Ehm, Christopher Ward and Michael Williams.

Other inductees include Avril Lavigne, Chilliwack, April Wine, Lighthouse, Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer and Degrassi!