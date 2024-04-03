Canadian Actress and Author Mairlyn Smith 

Mairlyn Smith is a Canadian actress, author, critic, food blogger, television show host and professional home economist. She is well known in Canada for her various cookbooks and expert advice on CityLine and Breakfast TV in Toronto.

A recent segment on BT introduced us to Fart Walks- which she has trademarked!

Mairlyn explains on social media that a short walk after eating can help reduce your chances of developing Type 2 diabetes…

Why? Because light walking after a meal can reduce blood sugar and insulin levels.

It’s a win/win.

Gets your GI moving and reduces circulating blood sugars.

Mairlyn says a 20-minute fart walk an hour after dinner is just what the body needs…