Canadian Pub Offers Punchbowl Poutine

There is a place a group of people can go where 1 single menu item leaves everyone so full you’d wanna be carried out.

Introducing ‘Punchbowl Poutine’ at Leopold’s Tavern in Calgary.

The statistics of this ridiculous entree speaks for itself…

4lbs of fresh cut fries (WHAT?)

1 litre of gravy (It’s like a poutine cereal?)

1lb of cheese curds (I’m having heartburn)

There is a reward if somehow you manage to finish it all, you’ll go on their wall of fame. Will they also call a paramedic though?