Canadian Pub Offers Punchbowl Poutine

There goes my bathing suit body...

By Darryl on the Drive

There is a place a group of people can go where 1 single menu item leaves everyone so full you’d wanna be carried out.

Introducing ‘Punchbowl Poutine’ at Leopold’s Tavern in Calgary.

The statistics of this ridiculous entree speaks for itself…

  • 4lbs of fresh cut fries (WHAT?)
  • 1 litre of gravy (It’s like a poutine cereal?)
  • 1lb of cheese curds (I’m having heartburn)

There is a reward if somehow you manage to finish it all, you’ll go on their wall of fame. Will they also call a paramedic though?

