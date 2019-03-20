Canadian Pub Offers Punchbowl Poutine
There goes my bathing suit body...
There is a place a group of people can go where 1 single menu item leaves everyone so full you’d wanna be carried out.
Introducing ‘Punchbowl Poutine’ at Leopold’s Tavern in Calgary.
The statistics of this ridiculous entree speaks for itself…
- 4lbs of fresh cut fries (WHAT?)
- 1 litre of gravy (It’s like a poutine cereal?)
- 1lb of cheese curds (I’m having heartburn)
There is a reward if somehow you manage to finish it all, you’ll go on their wall of fame. Will they also call a paramedic though?