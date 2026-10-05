CANADIAN ROCKER SASS JORDAN HAS DIED AT 65

Some sad news from the Canadian music world this morning.

Sass Jordan, the Montreal-raised rocker best known for songs like “Make You a Believer,” has died at the age of 65.

Her family shared the news on social media, saying she passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. A cause of death has not been announced.

Jordan released her debut album, Tell Somebody, in 1988 and won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalistthe following year.

She went on to earn several more Juno nominations and became familiar to a whole new generation of Canadians as a judge on all six seasons of Canadian Idol.

She had also remained active in music and had recently been announced for an upcoming benefit concert in Calgary.

Sass Jordan was one of those unmistakable voices of Canadian rock, raspy, powerful and instantly recognizable. She was 65.