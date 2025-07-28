Things Canadians Actually Do During a Long Weekend in the Summer 🇨🇦☀️

Ah, the August Civic Holiday — our sweet little midsummer gift that’s basically code for “eh, we’re not coming in on Monday.”

First celebrated in 1875 (thanks, Toronto!), it now gives Canadians coast-to-coast an excuse to soak up the sun, sip a few Caesars, and pretend they’re finally going to clean out the garage.

Here’s a very accurate, very Canadian list of things we do when that bonus day off rolls around:

🛞 Finally change those winter tires

Sure, it’s August — but what better time to realize you’ve been driving around on snow treads like it’s still February? Long weekend = free time = maybe it’s finally time.

🧼 Deep clean the house, then immediately go outside to avoid it

Vacuum the basement? Sure. Wipe down the cupboards? Maybe. Leave halfway through and end up sipping cider on the deck in your cleaning clothes? Absolutely.

🌽 Host a cornhole tournament like it’s the Olympics

Is it a relaxing game? Is it an intense grudge match from last summer? Depends who’s keeping score and how many beers are involved.

🌿 Smoke a little backyard weed and talk about the meaning of loons

We legalized it. We’re gonna use it. Bonus points if someone starts a philosophical debate about whether Canada geese are jerks or just misunderstood.

🪶 Attend a Powwow at a local First Nation

A beautiful, respectful, and meaningful way to celebrate Indigenous culture, music, dance, and community. Plus, the bannock is unbeatable.

🏊‍♂️ Get drunk in your brother-in-law’s above-ground pool

That’s not just pool water — that’s hot dog-flavoured summer soup. Sunscreen optional, beer mandatory, and yes, someone will try a backflip they shouldn’t.

🛁 Watch the Bathtub Derby Races in Muskoka

Because yes, people really do race bathtubs. Yes, it’s exactly as Canadian and chaotic as it sounds. No, we don’t question it — we just cheer and drink from travel mugs.

🐶 Walk the dogs, find random clothes, and leave them on a pole like a lost & found scarecrow

Only in Canada do you find a perfectly folded toque, T-shirt, or baby Croc and go, “Better put this somewhere the owner will spot it on their walk of shame.”

So whether you're in a canoe, at a Powwow, or reeking of Deep Woods Off, just know — you’re doing Civic Holiday right. 🇨🇦