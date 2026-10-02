Should Canadians Have to Pay to Watch the Stanley Cup Final?

For generations, watching NHL hockey has been a Canadian tradition. But this season, watching your favourite team could require a cable package, a streaming subscription... and possibly a spreadsheet to figure out where the game is.

Now, one Canadian advocacy group wants the federal government to step in.

Friends of Canadian Media is calling for new rules that could require major sporting events, including the Stanley Cup Final, to remain available on free-to-air television.

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What Changed This Season?

Rogers signed a massive 12-year, $11-billion agreement with the NHL for Canada's national broadcast rights beginning with the 2026-27 season. The deal includes national rights to the playoffs and Stanley Cup Final.

Rogers has also struck a 12-year deal with Prime Video, giving the streaming service exclusive Canadian rights to Wednesday Night Hockey, along with two first-round playoff series and one second-round series each year.

Leafs fans got their first taste of the new setup this week when Toronto's game against the New York Islanders streamed exclusively on Prime Video. Toronto is scheduled to appear there six times this season.

And What Happened to Hockey Night in Canada?

Another major change is the end of NHL games on CBC.

After a broadcasting relationship that stretched back to 1952, CBC and Sportsnet ended their NHL partnership following the 2025-26 season. Sportsnet will continue carrying Saturday night NHL games, but they will no longer be simulcast on CBC.

That also means the Stanley Cup Final is no longer scheduled to air on free CBC television this spring.

Basically, watching playoff hockey used to require a couch and a television.

Now it may require three passwords and remembering which app your husband accidentally cancelled last month.

The Push to Keep Big Games Free

Friends of Canadian Media wants Ottawa to explore what's called an "anti-siphoning" policy.

The idea is that certain sporting and cultural events considered nationally significant would have to remain available through free-to-air Canadian broadcasters, even when another company owns the broadcast rights.

Similar protections already exist in countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

The organization isn't arguing that Canadians should get every NHL game for free. Its campaign is focused on ensuring major national events, particularly the Stanley Cup Final, don't become accessible only to people willing and able to pay for additional television or streaming services.

So the debate isn't really about whether streaming is going away. It isn't.

It's about whether there are still some Canadian moments that should be available to everyone.

Because if a Canadian team finally wins the Stanley Cup after all these years, having to explain to your parents how to find the game on a streaming app might be the thing that finally breaks the country.