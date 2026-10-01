When Is It Socially Acceptable to Put Up Your Halloween Decorations? 🎃

October is here, which means you can officially put a 12-foot skeleton on your front lawn without your neighbours staging an intervention.

But when is it actually acceptable to start decorating for Halloween?

A new YouGov poll asked people the earliest acceptable time to put up outdoor Halloween decorations, and apparently we have some strong opinions about when the giant inflatable ghost can emerge from storage.

🎃 The Halloween Decorating Timeline

42% said October 1 to October 15. This was the most popular answer. Basically, once the calendar says October, release the skeletons.

18% said October 16 to October 30. These are the people who apparently enjoy decorating their entire house just in time to take everything back down.

16% said after Labour Day through the end of September. These are my people. The second the kids go back to school, there's a decorative pumpkin on the porch.

3% said BEFORE Labour Day. Calm down. If your skeleton is standing beside the kiddie pool, you've crossed seasonal streams.

3% said Halloween DAY. That's not decorating. That's procrastinating with cobwebs.

Another 6% said Halloween decorations should NEVER go up.

Millennials Want Halloween Earlier

Of all the generations surveyed, millennials were the most likely to support putting decorations up early.

Of course we are. We've lived through enough. Give us our emotional-support pumpkins.

We're also the generation that watched Hocus Pocus as children and then decided Halloween needed to become an entire fiscal quarter.

RELATED: 🎃 10 Reasons Halloween Is Way Better Than Having a Girlfriend

So What's the Answer?

According to the largest group in the poll, October 1 is officially fair game.

So go ahead.

Put out the pumpkins.

Hang the cobwebs.

Drag the giant skeleton onto the lawn.

And enjoy your Halloween decorations for the entire month.

Because Costco will have the Christmas trees out before you've finished carving your first pumpkin anyway. 🎃