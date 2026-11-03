Why Canadians Are Turning to Etsy Witches to Get Hired 🧙‍♀️💼

Apparently, updating your resumé, networking and begging LinkedIn to notice you just isn’t enough anymore.

Some Canadians looking for work are now turning to “Etsy witches” to help them land a job.

People can pay online practitioners for things like job spells, career-success rituals and “get hired” manifestations, usually for just a few dollars.

Some sellers ask for details such as your name, birthday and what you’re hoping to achieve, then perform a ritual that might involve candles, tarot cards or writing your request on a leaf.

RELATED: Nearly Half of Gen Z Admit to Lying on Their Resumés — But Can You Really Blame Them?

And Canadians appear particularly interested in it. E-commerce research company eRank reported that searches including “witch job spell,” “hire a witch” and “Etsy witch” were among the top 1,000 Etsy searches in Canada earlier this year.

One Ontario business student told The Margin that she once paid for a money spell. She later started posting tarot videos on TikTok, went viral and eventually opened her own online tarot business.

She believes the spell helped set everything in motion.

Of course, there’s no scientific evidence that a spell can convince Karen from HR to call you back. But when you've applied for dozens of jobs and heard nothing, apparently some people are willing to try anything.

And frankly, if the choice is between writing another cover letter explaining why you're “passionate about synergistic workplace solutions” and paying someone $10 to light a candle...

Pass me the cauldron. 🧙‍♀️

Just remember: the witch may be able to manifest the interview, but you're still going to have to answer, “So, tell us about yourself.”