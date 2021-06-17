Canadians Who Got The AZ Vaccine Can’t See Springsteen On Broadway

If you were hoping to see the Boss on Broadway, you’re out of luck if you got the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At least for now, Canadians with the AZ vaccine will have to wait. The AZ vaccine was never approved in the United States.

According to a Q and A posted on the theatre’s website, guests at “Springsteen on Broadway,” an intimate show featuring The Boss performing solo starting June 26, will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved jab. That means at least two weeks days after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Or at least 14 days after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

Guests will have to provide proof of vaccination from their healthcare provider on a smartphone, or with a physical copy.

It could also be just the beginning of bureaucratic vaccine woes, as the world starts to reopen with a patchwork of different approved shots.