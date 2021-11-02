Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Season 2 Footage Of ‘Tiger King’

It was the show that got millions of people through the first part of the pandemic in 2020 and Carole Baskin was one of the reasons the show was successful.

But Baskin is suing the streaming service and docuseries, demanding footage with her in the second season be taken out.

Baskin is asking the judge to stop any videos of her and her Big Cat Rescue organization in the upcoming season.

Footage of Baskin has shown up in promo materials, teasers and trailers for season 2 and she claims in her lawsuit that the show’s reels are actually just unused film that didn’t make it into the final cut of the original series.

She also alleges that producers are recutting old footage to make it seem like she’s giving new interviews.

It’s been widely reported that Baskin never agreed to be a part of season 2 of ‘Tiger King.’

Baskin starred in the docuseries alongside animal zookeeper Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is currently serving 22 years in prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

Season 2 of “Tiger King” returns to Netflix on Nov. 17.