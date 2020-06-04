Carrie Underwood Is Releasing A Christmas Album in 2020!

Carrie told fans the good news during a virtual fan club party on Wednesday!

Carrie has reportedly been working on this holiday project since wrapping up her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019. We don’t have a track list or album title yet, but Carrie says the album will be available for the holiday season!

Underwood previously recorded Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night” for a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album, which she released as a Walmart exclusive in 2007.

Underwood also released a fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, on March 3,