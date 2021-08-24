Carrie Underwood Returns As The NFL’s Sunday Night Football Theme Singer!

Carrie Underwood will once again return to sing the theme song for Sunday Night Football. NBC officially announced her role for the 2021-2022 NFL season on Monday (Aug. 23)

Her song — “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” — will be familiar, but the performance that goes with it will be brand-new. Per a press release, cutting-edge LED technology courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic will put Underwood at a virtual tailgate party for the first time ever; the opening video will also feature cameos from NFL stars and fan-submitted video.

Underwood first assumed the role of Sunday Night Football singer in 2013. “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” however, pre-dates her: NBC began using the song, a re-written version of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” in 2006.

Underwood’s new opening video will debut ahead of the Sept. 12 Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.