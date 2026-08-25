CARS IS HEADING BACK TO THEATRES FOR ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY 🚗🏁

Here's your daily reminder that time is coming for all of us.

Disney and Pixar's Cars is officially turning 20 years old.

Lightning McQueen is basically due for an oil change, a colonoscopy and a conversation about retirement savings.

To celebrate the anniversary, the original Cars is heading back to theatres across North America beginning September 4, giving parents who saw it the first time a chance to introduce it to their own kids on the big screen.

The movie originally arrived in 2006, introducing us to Lightning McQueen, Mater and the tiny town of Radiator Springs.

It went on to earn two Academy Award nominations and launch a massive franchise with sequels, TV shows, merchandise and theme-park attractions.

But let's talk about the real legacy of Cars.

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Now a whole new generation gets to experience it in theatres. And for millennials who watched the original when they were younger, here's a fun little perspective:

When Cars came out, Facebook was still cool. Nobody had an iPhone. Netflix mailed DVDs to your house. And Crocs were considered embarrassing.

Cars returns to theatres September 4.

So grab the kids, head back to Radiator Springs and enjoy the nostalgia. Just try not to think too hard about the fact that Lightning McQueen is 20.

Because if he's getting old...we're all in serious trouble.