Cary Elwes From “The Princess Bride” Airlifted To Hospital After A Snake Bite

CARY ELWES from “The Princess Bride” had to be airlifted to the hospital after getting bitten on the finger by a rattlesnake on Saturday.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” Elwes said Monday on social media, referring to a “Rodent of Unusual Size” from the 1987 film, which co-starred Robin Wright. He posted an image of his hand with a swollen black and blue finger.

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

Elwes, 59, was reportedly working in his yard when he was bit by the deadly snake! He is best known for his leading roles as Westley in “The Princess Bride” and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the “Saw” film series.