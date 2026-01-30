Catherine O’Hara, Comedy Icon and Schitt’s Creek Star, Dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, the beloved Canadian-American actor whose career spanned decades across film, television, and sketch comedy, has died at the age of 71. Her manager confirmed the news on Friday, January 30, 2026. A cause of death has not been publicly shared.

O’Hara leaves behind a legacy that shaped modern comedy and endeared her to generations of fans through unforgettable performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and countless other projects.

A Proud Canadian Beginning

Born in Toronto in 1954, O’Hara was raised in a large family as the second youngest of seven children. Her early path to comedy began at Toronto’s legendary Second City Theatre, where she initially worked as a waitress before auditioning for the stage.

Despite early doubts from mentors, O’Hara persevered and joined the Second City troupe in 1974. There, she formed lifelong creative partnerships, most notably with Eugene Levy, becoming part of a comedy generation that would go on to redefine sketch television.

From SCTV to Stardom

O’Hara became a household name as a core cast member of Second City Television (SCTV), where she dazzled audiences with celebrity impressions and wildly original characters. Her work on the series earned her multiple Emmy nominations and one win, cementing her reputation as a fearless and versatile performer.

Following SCTV, O’Hara transitioned seamlessly into film. Her early credits included After Hours, Heartburn, and her iconic turn as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, a role she reprised decades later in the 2024 sequel.

A Movie Mom for the Ages

In 1990, O’Hara delivered one of her most enduring performances as Kate McCallister in Home Alone. Her frantic, loving portrayal of a mother racing across continents to reunite with her son became a holiday classic. She returned for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, further solidifying the role as one of cinema’s most memorable moms.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, O’Hara continued to shine in films including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wyatt Earp, and a series of acclaimed Christopher Guest mockumentaries such as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind. These roles showcased her gift for blending humour with genuine emotional depth.

Moira Rose and a Late-Career Triumph

In 2015, O’Hara reunited with Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek, created by Levy’s son, Dan Levy. Her portrayal of the eccentric, dramatic, and endlessly quotable Moira Rose became a cultural phenomenon.

What began as a modestly viewed series grew into a global hit after finding an audience on streaming platforms. O’Hara’s performance earned her an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In her Emmy acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play a woman her own age, fully and unapologetically herself.

Moira Rose, complete with extravagant wigs and singular vocal delivery, became one of the most iconic TV characters of the decade.

A Career Without Limits

Beyond Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara appeared in shows including Six Feet Under, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and The Last of Us. She also lent her voice to animated films such as Frankenweenie, The Addams Family, and Elemental.

Her most recent work included appearances in Argylle and the acclaimed series The Studio, proving her talent never faded.

A Life Well Lived

O’Hara married production designer Bo Welch in 1992 after meeting on the set of Beetlejuice. The couple shared two sons, Matthew and Luke. In interviews, she often spoke about humour being at the heart of her marriage, describing laughter and sarcasm as essential tools for connection.

Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband and children.

Her influence on comedy, her generosity as a collaborator, and her ability to make audiences laugh and feel deeply will endure. She was, by every measure, a true original.