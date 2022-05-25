CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After Texas Elementary School Shooting

The episode titled “Prodigal Son” hits close to the news given that it involves the team preventing a school shooting.

In its place, CBS will air the rerun of the season’s 12th episode, which originally aired in February. As of now, the network is just pulling the original FBI, rather than FBI: Most Wanted or FBI: International, which also has their season finales tonight.

This comes after a teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and a teacher on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.