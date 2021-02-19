Celebrities Are Sending Their Love And Money To Texas

Texas native Matthew McConaughey was one of the first to share his support during the freeze, tweeting out links to nonprofits helping the state.

Texas resident, actor James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram Stories to show how he and his family were coping without water. And ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ star Stephanie Hollman went three days without power.

Beyonce Is sending money…

The Beyonce’s foundation, BeyGOOD, and Adidas have teamed up with Houston’s Bread of Life to bring relief to those affected by the winter storms in Texas and the surrounding states.

People who are in need of immediate financial assistance are asked to apply through the Bread of Life’s Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form. The disaster fund will provide up to $1,000 for all who are approved.

CBS News says nearly 3 million Texas households went without power at some point this week. Unseasonably cold weather and harsh winter storms have left millions of people without electricity and in some cases, running water in their homes for days.