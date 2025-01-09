Hollywood’s Heartbreak: Celebrities Lose Luxury Homes in Devastating Palisades Fires

The affluent Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles has been ravaged by wildfires, leaving behind a trail of devastation that has hit some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, and John Goodman's properties have been completely reduced to rubble, and video footage shows nothing but smoking ruins where their million-dollar mansions once stood.

Celebrities Forced to Flee

The fast-moving brush fire began on Tuesday morning and forced dozens of celebrities and residents to evacuate the area. As displaced homeowners scramble for temporary shelter, local hotels are now filled to capacity.

Meanwhile, another wildfire near Pasadena has led to similar chaos, displacing stars like Mandy Moore, Whitney Cummings, and Cameron Mathison.

In total, at least 70,000 people have been evacuated, with over 1,000 buildings destroyed across the region. The fires show no signs of slowing, leaving both the Palisades and surrounding areas in a state of crisis.

Hollywood Hills and Tourist Sites Under Threat

As if the damage wasn’t already catastrophic, a new wildfire has sparked in the Hollywood Hills, putting iconic tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame at risk. This has led to the cancellation of several high-profile events as the fire threatens more landmarks and homes.

Among those impacted are Jamie Lee Curtis and Hollywood power couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who have tragically lost their home in the blaze.

Paris Hilton’s Heartbreaking Loss

For some celebrities, the emotional toll of watching their homes burn has been overwhelming. Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share her devastation, revealing that her Malibu home was destroyed.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton wrote. The footage she shared showed her once-stunning property reduced to ash, surrounded by smoke and debris.

A Growing Climate Crisis

The recent string of wildfires highlights the growing threat posed by climate change and the increasingly unpredictable nature of California’s fire seasons.

For the celebrities and residents impacted, the path to rebuilding their lives will be long and difficult.

As efforts continue to control the fires, this tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of addressing the root causes behind these devastating events.