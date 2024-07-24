Celine Dion & Lady Gaga Spotted in Paris: Will They Perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Paris is buzzing with speculation as superstars Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have been spotted in the city.

While they could simply be enjoying a vacation, fans are fervently hoping for a spectacular performance at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games this Friday.

A Star-Studded Mystery

The line-up of performers for the opening ceremony has been kept a tight secret, adding fuel to the rumours. Alongside Dion and Gaga, there are whispers that Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande might also take the stage.

Celine Dion, who has been battling stiff person syndrome, hasn’t performed in four years.

However, she has always expressed her determination to return to the stage. Recent videos of Dion strolling through Paris show her in high spirits and good health, sparking further excitement about her potential comeback performance.

A Legacy of Olympic Performances

Dion has a rich history with the Olympics, having performed "The Power of the Dream" at the 1996 Atlanta Games opening ceremony.

The song was written and produced specifically for that occasion, cementing her place in Olympic history.

This year, Dion narrated a short video campaign titled L’invincible courage, celebrating the bravery of Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Her recent appearance on the cover of French Vogue in April has only intensified the rumours of her return to the Olympic stage.

What to Expect

While nothing is confirmed, the possibility of seeing both Celine Dion and Lady Gaga perform at the Olympic opening ceremony is an electrifying prospect for fans worldwide.

As we count down to Friday, the anticipation is palpable. Will these iconic divas deliver an unforgettable performance?

We’ll just have to wait and see!