Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance 

Could this be more Canadian?

Celine Dion was spotted at a Vegas Knights game last Monday, in a rare public appearance.

The NHL game was her first public outing in more than three years, according to media reports.

Last year, the Canadian singer postponed several tour dates after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that affects the nervous system and causes spasms.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” the 55-year-old star posted on Instagram Thursday.

In her Instagram caption, Dion thanked the team for the “memorable” meeting, signing off with “Have a great season! – Celine xx…”

