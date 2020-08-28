Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At The Age Of 43.

2020 continues to take and take unfortunately.

Star of “Black Panther”, “Get On Up”, “42” and many other incredible films, Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43.

Boseman had been fighting stage three colon cancer since 2016. He continued to battle over the past four years.

Films like Da 5 Bloods and several more were filmed during his recovery.

His official Twitter account confirmed the sad news:

RIP to Chadwick. He was an incredible actor.