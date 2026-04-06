🥂 Champagne Without the Buzz… But With the Price Tag?!

If you’ve ever wanted to feel fancy and functional the next morning, the non-alcoholic champagne world is popping off… literally.

A Swedish brand called Oddbird just dropped a dealcoholized bubbly called “C,” made with the same grapes you’d find in legit champagne. Sounds classy, right?

Well… it also comes with a $100 price tag.

Yes. One hundred Canadian-ish dollars for something that won’t even make your group chat more honest.

💸 Expensive Taste, Zero Tipsy Payoff

This new bottle is crafted using Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Meunier grapes, following traditional champagne methods before removing the alcohol.

So technically… it was fun once.

But here’s the twist: some testers are calling it less “luxury sip” and more “sad soda in a tuxedo.” Which is… devastatingly accurate.

📈 Why This Booze-Free Boom Is Happening

The non-alcoholic market is having a full glow-up thanks to the “sober-curious” crowd. Especially Gen Z, who are basically saying:

“We’d like the vibes… minus the hangover, anxiety, and texting our ex.”

Only about 39% of Gen Z say alcohol is their go-to drink

Over 60% are open to non-alcoholic options

And the market is expected to double in the next decade

So yeah… mocktails are no longer the sad afterthought beside the bar nuts.

RELATED: Non-Alcoholic Beer, Wine And Spirits are In High Demand This Holiday Season!

🍇 Wait… What Is Dealcoholized Wine?

There are two main types:

1. Wine “imposters”

Made with juices, teas, and botanicals, trying their best to cosplay as wine.

2. The real deal (then stripped down)

Brands like Oddbird actually make real wine first… then remove the alcohol using fancy science like vacuum distillation or reverse osmosis.

The result?

Still wine-adjacent, with under 0.5% alcohol and way fewer calories.

For example:

Non-alcoholic bubbly: ~18 calories per glass

Regular champagne: ~75 calories

So yes, your jeans approve… your wallet, not so much.

🥴 Final Sip

Look, if you’re sober-curious, designated driver, or just done with hangovers ruining your Sunday… this trend makes sense.

But $100 for alcohol-free champagne? At that point, you’re not paying for the buzz…You’re paying for the illusion of having your life together. 🥂